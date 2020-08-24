RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Phil Mickelson debuted in impressive fashion Monday in his first PGA Tour Champions event.
The left-hander, who turned 50 on June 16, shot 10-under-par 61 and took the first round lead at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge.
Mickelson made birdie on three of the four par-5s, and had a great day on the greens. He went on a run of five straight birdies from No. 13 to No. 17 and finished with 11 birdies.
“I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed competing against Retief (Goosen) for so many years and Steve Stricker is one of my favorite people in all of golf,” Mickelson told PGATour.com. “Watching Stricker roll in putts early in the round gets your mindset in a very positive frame and I tried to kind of take his feel and touch and rhythm of stroke and I made some on the back.”
Mickelson won 44 times during his PGA Tour career and is seeking to become the 20th player in PGA Tour Champions history to win in his first appearance on tour.
