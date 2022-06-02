LAWRENCEVILLE — Phil Gosselin's two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning capped off the Gwinnett Stripers' exciting 8-7 walk-off win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
A trio of solo home runs from Braden Shewmake (3), Alex Dickerson (4) and Preston Tucker (3) gave the Stripers (26-24) a 3-1 lead after six innings, but Louisville clawed back to take a 5-3 lead in the eighth. The Stripers returned the favor in the bottom of the inning, with Dickerson's bases-loaded walk and Hernan Perez's two-run single giving them a 6-5 advantage. Taylor Motter tied the game in the ninth on a homer (6) off Victor Vodnik.
After Sandy Leon's go-ahead single in the 10th off Michael Tonkin (W, 3-0), Gosselin doubled in Shewmake and Travis Demeritte to clinch the victory.
Gosselin finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, walk, run and two RBIs. Huascar Ynoa pitched well for Gwinnett, allowing one run on two hits and four walks and striking out seven in five innings. Shewmake (1-for-4), Tucker (1-for-3, walk, two runs) and Dickerson (1-for-3, walk, two RBIs) each smashed home runs. Perez finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The victory is the Stripers' third walk-off win and first extra inning walk-off of the season. The team is now 8-3 in games decided in the final at-bat. Gosselin now has 302 career hits with Gwinnett, tied with Ernesto Mejia for sixth-most in club history.
Gwinnett and Louisville play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (2-3, 3.83 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Robert Dugger (0-2, 4.26 ERA) for the Bats.
