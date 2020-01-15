PGA Tour Champions and Mitsubishi Electric U.S. announced a five-year partnership extension at the Tour’s annual awards dinner Tuesday night at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
The extension encompasses two tournaments — the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth — and the Official Marketing Partner designation with the PGA Tour.
“Mitsubishi Electric has been a tremendous partner for the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions since 2007, and we are excited to announce this extension as we continue to build on that strong foundation,” PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady said in a release. “The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic are two of the premier stops on our annual schedule, and it’s a thrill to know these partnerships will continue through 2025.”
Mitsubishi Electric has served as the title sponsor of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai since 2009, and as title sponsor of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic since 2016. The company’s Official Marketing Partnership with the PGA Tour — inclusive of the Official Large Outdoor Video Display Provider, Official HVAC Products and Official Elevators and Escalators — began in 2007.
“The relationship between the PGA Tour and Mitsubishi Electric is built upon years of success and trust," said Kent Hora, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Electric U.S. "It is with great excitement that we announce this expanded sponsorship with an organization that is committed to charitable causes as well as its sponsors.”
The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai has been held at the Hualalai Golf Course on Kaʻupulehu-Kona, Hawaii, since 1997, serving as the Tour’s season-opening event since 1984. The limited-field tournament features winners of PGA Tour Champions major championships in the last five years, the last five Charles Schwab Cup Champions, winners of PGA Tour Champions co-sponsored events in the past two years, eligible members of the World Golf Hall of Fame and a number of select sponsor exemptions.
Opening-round play begins on Thursday, where World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els will make his anticipated PGA Tour Champions debut.
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which has been contested at TPC Sugarloaf since 2013, returns to the 2020 schedule the week of April 13-19. Past champions include World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer (2013), Spain’s Miguel Ángel Jiménez (2014) and Scott McCarron (2019), who used the victory as a springboard to win his first Charles Schwab Cup last season.
