While some college athletes flirt with perfection, Georgia Gwinnett College pitcher Annalise Wood has a full-blown relationship with sublimity.
On April 15, Wood led the Grizzlies to their 32nd victory of the season, pitching a perfect game in a 6-0 victory at Truett-McConnell. It was the sophomore right-hander’s NAIA record-setting third perfect game of the season, as she earlier erased Ohio Christian on Feb. 8 and Bacone (Okla.) College on March 10.
For her efforts, Wood was named NAIA National Softball Pitcher of the Week, the second time she’s earned that honor this season. For the week, Wood went 3-0 (with shutouts at College of Coastal Georgia and South Carolina-Beaufort) with 30 strikeouts in 20 innings.
As of April 28, Wood held a 19-1 record with an 0.31 ERA, 235 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings and just four walks on the season (against 470 batters). GGC, ranked No. 11 in NAIA polls, is 35-9, has won 10 of its last 12 games and will no doubt qualify for the postseason for the seventh consecutive year.
“We’ve had an awesome spring,” said Wood, who transferred to GGC after spending the 2022 season at Bryan (Tenn.) College. “I’m on one of the best teams in the country. Having the support from my teammates, coaches and staff, it’s been awesome to see that.”
“It is a phenomenon,” Grizzlies coach Kat Ihlenburg said of Wood. “I’ve never seen someone as strong as her, but in every generation there are one or two pitchers that set some standards for another generation of pitchers to overcome. It’s definitely fun watching her compete because she does that really, really well.”
Wood was also named the NAIA’s top pitcher on March 28 after two shutout victories over Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) and 29 combined strikeouts.
As a freshman at Bryan, the Mt. Juliet, Tenn., native went 18-7 with 312 strikeouts and an 0.84 ERA in 182 innings, receiving NAIA All-America status and earning Freshman, Pitcher and Player of the Year honors in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
When she transferred to GGC, Wood admitted that as the season grew closer she felt uneasy, not sure that she would be able to match her 2022 performance.
“I had a tough time because I was anxious I would be living in the shadow of my freshman year,” she said. “I had such a great season as a freshman that I thought that was as good as it would ever get.”
Those concerns rapidly melted away as Wood took the circle for the first time as a Grizzly on Feb. 8, tossing a perfect game.
“That’s a funny thing, because I thought that I was done after my freshman year,” she said. “I had convinced myself I wouldn’t be as good this year as I was last year. It hit pretty quick that I was a different pitcher at a different school — everything’s fresh now.”
Both Wood and Ihlenburg stressed that the pitcher has enjoyed success thanks to a balanced blend of timely hitting, defense and pitching.
“She’s relaxed and trusts what her defense can do behind her, so she doesn’t feel the weight of ‘Well, if I don’t do this, we can’t win,’ and we had some really tough games in late March where we would bounce back and play well behind her even if we didn’t play well in the game before,” said Ihlenburg, now in her 11th season at GGC.
To further illustrate the kind of dream season Wood is having, even the dark cloud of her only loss of the season came with a bit of a silver lining. GGC fell 1-0 to Middle Georgia State on Feb. 21 in a game where Wood fanned a school-record 17 batters. Since that time two months ago, Wood — who said she might be the only softball athlete that has played for and against GGC — has not sustained a loss, winning 14 consecutive decisions.
“It was a game that overall we played as individuals,” she said. “We all tried to play our individual games instead of our team game. We had multiple mistakes, which led to us losing. You have to flush it and move on. I definitely want Middle Georgia again (the teams play April 29 in Cochran).”
And reinforcing the idea that sometimes losses provide better lessons, Wood said she took away an important concept after the Middle Georgia State game.
“Coach Kat always tells us that we need to play the game and not the moment,” she said. “And we didn’t do that. And when you play the moment, you lose. Since then, we’ve been a successful team at playing the game.”
On April 22 at Webber International in Babson Park, Fla., GGC took a historic doubleheader, giving Ihlenburg her 400th coaching victory in the opener, and in the second game, Wood took over, tossing another no-hitter, tying her previous record-setting outing with 17 strikeouts.
