ROME, Ga. — Two Georgia Gwinnett College women’s singles players and three doubles teams have advanced to the quarterfinal round at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup after posting victories in Thursday’s Round of 16 matches at the Rome Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies, winners of six straight NAIA team national championships and seven overall titles, were a perfect 5-for-5 on the opening day of the national individual tournament.
Junior Iryna Lysykh, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, earned a straight-set victory against Shayee Sherif of Westcliff University (Calif.). She won a tight first set 7-5 before closing out the match with a 6-2 triumph in the second set. Lysykh will face Yvette Schmucker from Keiser University (Fla.) in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Third-seeded senior Tereza Koplova posted a 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory against Valentina Urelli of Menlo College (Calif.) to advance. She will face Candela Bonivardi from LSU Alexandria in the quarterfinal round.
GGC’s three doubles teams all earned Round of 16 victories on Thursday. The top-seeded team of junior Stephanie Fernandez and Lysykh won by identical 6-2 set scores against a team from Union College (Ky.).
Junior Liza Velykorodna and sophomore Cassidy Mataia combined for a hard-fought three-set match against a team from William Woods University (Mo.). The No. 3-seeded tandem took the opening set by a 7-5 score before the William Woods duo turned the tables to win the second set 7-5. However, the GGC team won a deciding third-set tiebreaker 10-6 to advance into the quarterfinals.
The team of junior Eva Siska and Koplova won 6-4, 6-2 against a duo from Indiana Wesleyan University to round out GGC’s strong opening-day performance.
The ITA Cup continues through Sunday, October 16, when individual NAIA national champions will be crowned in singles and doubles.
“Our women overcame a lot today with a rain delay, but I’m proud of how they stepped up and set the tone in each of their matches," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "The three doubles teams really played strong tennis. Winning in straight sets against this strong competition shows that our hard work this fall is paying off."
