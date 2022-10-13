Lysykh backhand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Iryna Lysykh hits a backhand during a Grizzlies match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

ROME, Ga. — Two Georgia Gwinnett College women’s singles players and three doubles teams have advanced to the quarterfinal round at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup after posting victories in Thursday’s Round of 16 matches at the Rome Tennis Center.

The Grizzlies, winners of six straight NAIA team national championships and seven overall titles, were a perfect 5-for-5 on the opening day of the national individual tournament.

