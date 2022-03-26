SNELLVILLE — Parkview's baseball team came up with a perfect way to celebrate a milestone for its coach in Friday's Region 4-AAAAAAA game at Brookwood.
The Panthers got five perfect innings on the mound and a home run at the plate by Garrett Lambert and 12 hits overall in posting a 10-0 run-rule victory at the Dave Hunter Complex.
Colin Houck had three of those hits, including a homer and a double and two RBIs, while Lambert added two more, including the homer, and Andrews Opata also had two hits, including a bases-loaded triple, to help give Parkview (11-5, 5-1 in region) Chan Brown the 500th win of his coaching career.
“It's a special number, obviously,” Brown said of the milestone. “I've been very, very fortunate to be at Parkview a long time now. It's a special moment for me, but it's more about this program carrying on the tradition that (retired) Coach (Hugh) Buchanan started. That's what I try to do every day — make sure the legacy continues of Parkview baseball that he started.
“I'm very fortunate to be in a great place at Parkview baseball in Lilburn and the community and these kids. I can't say enough about the kids. They work their butts off for this program every day year-round, pretty much. As you saw (Friday), it was pretty special watching Garrett throw the (perfect game).”
Indeed, Lambert (2-1) was special Friday, retiring all 15 hitters he faced with no walks and seven strikeouts.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior right-hander got plenty of help from his offense, who staked him to an early lead by Houck's two-out solo homer in the first, his team-best fifth round-tripper of the season, and three runs in the second that included Lambert helping himself to a solo homer off the scoreboard in left-center and Ali Banks' two-run single.
The early outburst not only gave Lambert an early boost for his dominant pitching outing, but also demonstrated the Panthers' determination to help their coach reach his milestone.
“Yes sir, we've been talking about (Brown's 500th win) for a while, and it feels great to get a win for him,” Lambert said. “Pretty much every (pitch) was working (Friday). It was probably one of my best days … this year. My fastball was good, the curveball was good. My change-up was really good, too. And (the early runs) definitely gave me a boost.”
The Panthers put the game away with four more runs in the third, highlighted by Opata's bases-clearing triple and an RBI single by Jayden Talik, while Houck rounded out the scoring with an RBI double in the fourth.
That was more than enough for Lambert, who had a run of five strikeouts in six batters in second through fourth inning, with the closest thing he allowed to a Brookwood (3-15, 0-3) hit was a sharp liner by Jonathan Jaime that Cayden Gaskin dove to his right to snag and end the top of the first.
Lambert then got some help from his defense in the bottom of the fifth, with Houck leaping to grab Preston Bonn's looping liner for the first out, followed by Lambert himself leaping to foil another looping liner by Cody Fuller before retiring Alex Wright on a grounder to short to close the book on the struggling Bronco bats.
“Yeah, (Parkview) did a good job swinging the bats,” Brookwood coach Titus Martin said. “Lambert was really good on the mound. We've been in a lot of close games (this season), and we've just got to figure out how to piece it together and start winning some.”
As happy as Brown was about getting his milestone, he was even happier to see Lambert be so dominant Friday.
“Garrett Lambert is a really, really good pitcher, and he's starting to come into his own,” Brown said. “That's fun to watch, and these kids are starting to come together. The chemistry is starting to be there a little bit, and the hitting is starting to come around a bit. We're starting to get a good feel moving forward, and that's always a good thing to see.”
