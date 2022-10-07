Lysykh backhand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Iryna Lysykh hits a backhand during a Grizzlies match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players posted a perfect 5-0 record in singles and doubles action Friday to begin the Grizzly Open at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The weekend tournament has attracted top players from NCAA Division I Alabama State University, and Division II University of North Georgia and University of West Georgia.

