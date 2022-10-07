LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players posted a perfect 5-0 record in singles and doubles action Friday to begin the Grizzly Open at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The weekend tournament has attracted top players from NCAA Division I Alabama State University, and Division II University of North Georgia and University of West Georgia.
Four GGC players have advanced to the quarterfinal round in singles after having straight-set victories and a doubles team won all eight games on the first day of the tournament.
Junior Iryna Lysykh, the single draw’s top seed, earned a 6-2, 7-5 triumph against Alabama State’s Lizaveta Demchenko in the Round of 16. Lysykh will now face fellow GGC teammate sophomore Cassidy Mataia in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, October 8, starting at 10:30 a.m. Mataia, the No. 5 seed, defeated West Georgia’s Patricia Martin-Gomez by a 6-2, 6-1 score.
Junior Stephanie Fernandez, the No. 3 seed, picked up a 6-1, 6-3 triumph against an Alabama State opponent to reach the quarterfinals.
In the bottom half of the singles draw, No. 4 seeded junior Liza Velykorodna recorded a 6-2, 6-1 victory against an Alabama State opponent in the Round of 16.
The unseeded team of Velykorodna and Mataia posted an 8-0 score in the first round of the doubles draw on Friday. They have advanced to play the No. 2 seed from Alabama State in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded team of Lysykh and Fernandez is playing a team from West Georgia in another quarterfinal round match.
Delaware North Sportservice, the official food and beverage partner of Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, will have a new and exciting lineup of special postseason concession items, available only inside the ballpark. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented