The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz are in talks for a plan to kneel together during the national anthem before the NBA’s first game of its restart Thursday, sources told ESPN.
The teams plan to kneel around Black Lives Matter signage during the anthem, according to the report. They wanted a unified way of demonstration, rather than protesting separately, before the game.
NBA officials likely will not enforce a 1981 anthem policy that says "players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line."
