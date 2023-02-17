LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College and Campbellsville University (Ky.) each had late-inning heroics in Friday’s matchup of nationally ranked NAIA softball programs at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
And the No. 14-ranked Grizzlies (5-0) had the final answer in a dramatic 8-7 victory that opened a busy weekend on the diamond.
A slow-rolling walk-off single to third base by senior Sydney Pelaez scored sophomore Angelica Gallegos to cap a dramatic three-run seventh inning that turned a 7-5 deficit into the victory.
Gallegos plated the first run of the frame with a run-scoring single to shortstop. Then, junior Logan Oller followed with an RBI single to right-center field that tied the game at 7-7. Freshman pinch hitter Summer Hickson was hit by a pitch with one out to load the bases for Pelaez’s clutch hit.
Campbellsville (2-1) responded from an early 4-0 deficit to twice take the lead. The Tigers pushed across a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the 7-5 advantage after Ashby Murt’s two-run triple with two outs.
Earlier, the visitors took a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning on a run-scoring single from Riley Hurst. That edge was earned through a three-run fifth inning and two runs bring scored in the sixth and seventh frames.
GGC responded with an RBI ground out from junior Josie Haulk in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the contest at 5-5.
The Grizzlies scored four times in the opening inning. Junior Kloey Goins cleared the bases with a triple to right field. She later scored on an RBI single from Gallegos. Goins went 3-for-4 at the plate, with two runs scored, and drove in three runs to lead GGC’s 11-hit offensive attack.
Senior Alexa Good had 10 strikeouts during a complete-game performance that earned her second victory of the season.
Sophomore Lindzie Owen, Gallegos and Pelaez each collected two hits in the showdown between ranked opponents.
“We overcame a lot of adversity today," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "If we handle this pressure, we can handle the pressure of a national championship game. That’s precisely what today’s game felt like and that’s the type of never-say-die resilience that we’re trying to build with this team. It takes a team effort to win games like this.”
