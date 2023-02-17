Pelaez hit.jpg

Sydney Pelaez swings during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College and Campbellsville University (Ky.) each had late-inning heroics in Friday’s matchup of nationally ranked NAIA softball programs at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

And the No. 14-ranked Grizzlies (5-0) had the final answer in a dramatic 8-7 victory that opened a busy weekend on the diamond.

