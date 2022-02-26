MABLETON — Pebblebrook advanced to the state quarterfinals for the eighth time in nine years after a convincing 72-37 victory over Collins Hill in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state boys’ basketball tournament at Jackson Gym on Saturday.
Kami Young scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter — including the 2,000th point of his high school career — to help propel the No. 1-ranked Falcons (27-2) to victory and a quarterfinal game at home against defending AAAAAAA champion Milton on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
It will be a rematch of last year’s AAAAAAA semifinal game, which host Milton won 78-67 on its way to the state title.
It was a much more aggressive performance on defense for Pebblebrook, which narrowly escaped with an 86-82 first-round win over Parkview on Wednesday due to numerous lapses on the defensive end. The Falcons forced 10 Collins Hill turnovers.
“We worked on defense the last three or four days,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “Being better in our gaps and being sound in the gaps, not allowing guys to split, getting in the split with two hands and we got a lot of turnovers by getting in the split with two hands. The guys did a really good job of defending the drive. We had a couple of lapses on the switches, but I’m proud of how they played defensively.”
Jaiun Simon contributed 12 points for the Falcons. AJ Muller scored 12 points and Ethan Davis had 10 for Collins Hill (15-11).
Like in its first-round game, Pebblebrook jumped out to a big lead — outscoring Collins Hill 15-2 in the first 6:09 of the contest, with the Falcons forcing four Eagle turnovers in the process.
Leading 15-6 at the end of the first quarter, Pebblebrook maintained its advantage throughout the second quarter and entered halftime up 27-13.
The Falcons continued to expand their lead in the third quarter and finished the period with a 41-22 advantage.
Pebblebrook saved its best for last in the fourth quarter. Leading 41-27 with 7:00 remaining in the game, the Falcons proceeded to go on a 14-2 run that doubled its lead to 27 points – 55-28 with 4:44 left — and their lead continued to get progressively bigger after that.
Leading the charge was Young, who scored 18 of Pebblebrook’s 31 points in the final period. The 6-foot-2 senior guard hit five 3-pointers, including three consecutive threes at one point.
Young was fouled on a 3-pointer with 2:48 left in the game and he made a free throw that gave him his 2,000th career point and the Falcons a 65-37 lead.
“We went into halftime and I said, ‘Hey guys, we’re up by 14 at halftime and we only made one 3-pointer.’ We were 1-for-15, probably. I told them, I said, ‘Guys, sprint to the corners.’ and (Young) said, ‘Coach, I’m sprinting to every corner, I’m sprinting,’ And you saw him running those corners and he ran corner to corner and he was open. Once he sees one go in, he’s going to see two or three or four more of them go in. He shot the ball very well in the second half.”
