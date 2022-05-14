x_MSC9238.jpg
North Gwinnett's Ethan Washington (2) throws a swing pass during Friday’s game played at Parkview.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Score Atlanta and Peachtree TV will broadcast the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Spring Jamboree, presented by GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com, on Thursday.

The event features two spring football games at North Gwinnett beginning at 6 p.m. The host Bulldogs will play Northside-Warner Robins, and Archer will face Marietta.

Score Atlanta, Peachtree TV, Georgia Construction Careers and IBEW also are planning the Aug. 6 Sheriff Taylor’s Cup, a game at Meadowcreek between two top teams in the Gwinnett Football League.

