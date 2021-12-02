The Georgia Swarm and Peachtree TV (WPCH) in Atlanta announced a partnership that involves the iconic Atlanta station to air Swarm home and away games live during the 2021-22 season.
The Swarm becomes the first team in the 36-year-old National Lacrosse League to broadcast both live home and away games in its local market.
“We are thrilled to make Peachtree TV the broadcast home for Georgia Swarm Lacrosse which features some of the best lacrosse players in the world,” said WGCL & Peachtree TV Vice President and General Manger, Erik Schrader. “This addition to the Peachtree TV lineup speaks to our commitment to bring viewers more local programming.”
“Partnering with a local broadcast partner that is so much a part of the fabric of Atlanta was very important to us” Swarm Co-owner and President Andy Arlotta said. “Peachtree TV’s reach and audience promises to expose our award-winning product and some of the game’s legendary players like Lyle Thompson to many more diehard lacrosse and casual sports fans who have yet to experience one of the most exciting and rapidly-growing sports in the U.S.”
Veteran Atlanta sportscaster Chris Mooneyham will handle play-by-play duties, while Premier Lacrosse League standout, Atlanta native, and Walton High School alum Scott Ratliff will join Mooneyham in the booth as a broadcast analyst. Longtime Swarm sideline reporter Tabitha Turner will continue her duties this season on Peachtree TV broadcasts and will host a pregame show during each televised contest.
The first live televised game on Peachtree TV takes place this Saturday, December 4 at 7 pm for Georgia’s season opener at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Field at Gas South Arena when the perennial playoff Swarm faces off against the Colorado Mammoth.
