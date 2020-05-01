Atlanta's iconic Peachtree Road Race announced Friday morning it will move from its normal Fourth of July spot to Thanksgiving Day in 2020.
The 51st Running of the Peachtree will take place on Thursday, Nov. 26, per the Atlanta Track Club. It marks the first time in the event’s history that it will not be held on July 4.
“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and Atlanta Track Club’s executive director. “We are thankful for the opportunity to move forward together with all of Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day in a responsible and safe format.”
More than 45,000 people have already registered for this year’s Peachtree Road Race. All confirmed participants will remain registered with no further action needed. Current registrants will also have the option to complete the race virtually, move their entry to 2021 at no charge, transfer to a new participant, donate their registration fee to Atlanta Track Club’s community initiatives or receive a refund.
Additionally, Atlanta Track Club plans to reopen registration for the Peachtree on Aug. 31 –Sept. 6 for members of the club. For non-members, it will open Sept. 7 and will close on Sept. 13 or when the event reaches capacity. Kilometer Kids Charity entries will remain open throughout the spring and summer.
The club also announced efforts to plan and implement new safety measures at this year’s race including fewer participants on each start line, longer separation between waves, reimagining hydration stations and working with MARTA to get people to and from the event.
“As it has been for 55 years, health and safety is Atlanta Track Club's top priority. COVID-19 has pushed us to review our best practices and protocols in the areas of event and program safety,” Kenah said. “As this situation evolves and changes, we will make decisions based on the advice and information the Club receives from health experts.”
Participants who chose to pick up their numbers in person will be able to do so at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo on Nov. 23, 24 and 25 at the Georgia World Congress Center. This year’s Peachtree Junior for children ages 14 and under will be held on Friday, Nov. 27. Registration is open now.
The Peachtree Road Race will replace the Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Mile and Dash, which will be canceled for 2020. The Triple Peach Series presented by Mizuno will instead include the Publix Atlanta Half Marathon on Feb. 28, 2021. Those registered for the Triple Peach will be automatically registered unless a refund is requested.
