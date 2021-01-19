After being run virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peachtree Road Race will return to its in-person format for the Fourth of July weekend in 2021, the Atlanta Track Club announced Tuesday night.
The 52nd edition of the annual 10-kilometer race is planned for two days, Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. Runners and walkers around the world will also have the opportunity to participate in the race virtually.
Registration for the event opens March 15 and will remain open until at least May 1. Participants will be asked to choose their preferred race day. Start waves will be assigned based on performance. Atlanta Track Club, which has operated the event since its inception in 1970, has not set a capacity for the race yet, but expects the total number to be less than the race’s traditional capacity of 60,000 people.
“This year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race may not be the world’s largest 10K. Our top priority is for the Peachtree to be the world’s safest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, the race director and executive director of Atlanta Track Club. “As planning continues, we will remain in constant communication with our medical team and the city of Atlanta to ensure all in attendance feel confident that their 4th of July celebration was both memorable and responsible.”
The club has commissioned a COVID-19 task force lead by Peachtree Road Race co-medical director, Dr. Jonathan Kim. The task force will regularly meet to assess the current conditions and adjust event mitigation efforts accordingly. Current mitigation efforts include the extended race time and limited field, strictly enforcing face coverings for all in attendance when not running or walking; hydration stations along the course will be self-serve and post-race gatherings in Piedmont Park like the Atlanta Track Club Member Party will be suspended at this time.
The race will feature an elite field with prize money for U.S. athletes only. The Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division will again host the best wheelchair racers in the world and the top push assist teams from the metro Atlanta area will compete in a division sponsored by the Kyle Pease Foundation. The race will be broadcast live on Atlanta’s NBC affiliate, WXIA-TV, 11Alive.
The most storied Peachtree tradition, the annual Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest kicked off Tuesday. Artists may now submit their entries for a chance to have their design on the shirt given to all Peachtree finishers. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 19.
The annual Peachtree Junior is planned for Peachtree weekend with an exact date and time to be announced before registration opens. The event for children 14 and under will feature a mile and dash and the mile will finish at the AJC Peachtree Road Race finish line. Like the Peachtree Road Race, social distancing and face coverings will be enforced for all in attendance at the event.
Registration for the Peachtree is $38 for members of Atlanta Track Club. Club members receive guaranteed entry into the race. For the first time in the race’s history, the club will allow participants to renew their membership or join throughout the Peachtree registration process. Those who aren’t members of the club will be placed into a lottery. If accepted, they will be charged $45. If the Peachtree Road Race is unable to be held on July 3 or 4, the club will offer refunds to those who are registered for the in-person race. Those registrants will also have the option to move to the virtual event.
The Publix Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo will take place this year. Dates and the location of the expo will be announced this spring.
Held annually since 1970, the Peachtree Road Race had just 110 finishers in its first year. In 2019, the race celebrated its 50th Running with 60,000 finishers and was the largest road race of any distance in the United States. In 2020, the Peachtree was staged virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic — 45,000 runners and walkers representing 31 countries and all 50 states took part in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.