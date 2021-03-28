SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge junior Tamiia Fuller starred in Saturday’s girls prelims at the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships with the nation’s No. 1 high school time this year in both the 100- and 200-meter dash.
Fuller ran the 100 in 11.77 seconds and the 200 in 23.92, securing the top seed for Monday’s finals at Peachtree Ridge. Greater Atlanta Christian sophomore Nia Wilson was just behind Fuller in the 100 at 11.78, giving her the No. 2 time nationally.
In the boys 100 prelims, seven sprinters ran below 11 seconds, led by a 10.60 from Buford’s Isaiah Bond. He was followed by South Gwinnett’s Nigel Hussey (10.68), Parkview’s Leon Christian (10.83), North Gwinnett’s Aaron Brebnor (10.85), Buford’s Victor Venn (10.89), Discovery’s Joziah Gamble (10.93) and Parkview’s Muhammad Jackson (10.97).
Hussey (21.67) and Bond (21.70) went 1-2 in 200 prelims.
