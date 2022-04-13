SUWANEE — There will be a new Class AAAAAAA boys soccer state champion this year.
Peachtree Ridge used an offensive flurry to erase a two-goal deficit against defending champion South Forsyth on Wednesday. A pair of late first-half goals allowed the second-seeded Lions to draw even at the break before running away with a 7-2 victory.
“Down 2-0 in the first half puts you in a hole. I mean, they could’ve easily just shut down and said, ‘Maybe it’s not our year,’” Peachtree Ridge head coach Ryan Sutton said. “I told them I was just super proud of them for fighting back.”
Peachtree Ridge received scoring from all over the pitch. Six different Lions found the back of the net, led by a two-goal effort from senior Ousman Jasseh.
“I knew we could score in droves. That,” Sutton said, tilting his head toward the scoreboard, “was obviously something we haven’t done. I didn’t see that coming.”
Peachtree Ridge accounted for the first four shots on goal Wednesday. But after trailing by two with less than five minutes remaining in the first half, it was a penalty kick situation that helped the Lions offense finally break through.
Senior Stephane Shongo lined up for a penalty and bounced his shot off the keeper’s hands. Fellow senior Kaleb Thomas, who found himself in the right place at the right time, fielded Shongo’s deflection and tapped the ball in to put the Lions on the board.
Less than a minute later, junior Daniel Romero followed suit with a game-tying goal.
Second-half goals from junior Juan Gallego-Garzon (51’), Jasseh (58’; 67’), junior Julian Warren (69’) and senior Kevin Uman (72’) propelled Peachtree Ridge the blowout triumph.
“We know how good South Forsyth is,” Sutton said. “We know they’re the defending state champs. We kind of used that to motivate us. These are the guys that did it last year. If you’re gonna be the state champ, you’re gonna beat the state champ.”
The Lions will play at No. 1 seed Pebblebrook in the second round.
