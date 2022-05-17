Screen Shot 2022-05-17 at 10.22.22 PM.png

GAINESVILLE — Peachtree Ridge’s Richard Yang placed third in the Class AAAAAAA State Boys Golf Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Chattahoochee Golf Club.

Yang, an individual qualifier, shot 70 in Monday’s opening round, and followed with a 74 to finish at even par.

Mill Creek placed highest among Gwinnett boys teams in eighth (313-319) behind Ethan Park (tie for 25th, 74-79) and Josh Hemans (tie for 29th, 77-79).

North Gwinnett placed ninth in the team standings (323-312) led by Rohan Gopaldas, who shot 78 and 74 to tie for 22nd. Teammate Josh Strong (81-78) tied for 38th.

Grayson’s Ryan Light, an individual qualifier, tied for 29th after shooting 76 and 80.

