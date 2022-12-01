Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) tries to hold off Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (0) after a catch in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Peachtree Ridge grad Payne Durham, a senior at Purdue, and former North Gwinnett standout D.J. Turner, a senior at Michigan, were second-team selections to the All-Big Ten Conference Football Team this week.
Durham was a second-team selection by the coaches and the media, while Turner was a second-team pick by the coaches and a third-team pick by the media.
Durham had 54 catches for 550 yards and eight touchdowns this season and was a semifinalist for the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder’s 21 career TD catches rank fifth in Purdue history, as well as second among tight ends.
Turner has 29 tackles, nine pass breakups, an interception and a fumble return for a TD this season. He played at North Gwinnett before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida.
Buford grad Anthony Grant, a running back at Nebraska, and North Gwinnett grad Quinton Newsome, a defensive back at Nebraska, earned honorable mention acclaim. Grant rushed for 915 yards and six TDs this season.
