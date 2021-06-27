Peachtree Ridge boys soccer teammates Nick Kosut and Rio Onwumere were named as two of the 11 Georgians on the United Soccer Coaches Assocation’s All-Region Team.
Kosut, a midfielder, had 11 goals and six assists as a senior and was voted Region 8-AAAAAAA Midfielder of the Year. The Young Harris College recruit also was a team captain.
Onwumere had two goals and three assists while leading the Lions’ defense at center back as a junior. The team captain was named the 8-AAAAAAA Defender of the Year.
Both players were Daily Post Super Six selections this season. The two selections tied Starr’s Mill and Westminster for the most all-region honorees by a single school.
