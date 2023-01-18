Gwinnett County boys diving champion Hayden Shelton, middle, of Peachtree Ridge poses for a photo with Archer's Luke Frierson, left, and Dacula's Jason Ballard, right. Frierson was runner-up and Ballard was third Wednesday night at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.
Peachtree Ridge's Hayden Shelton won the Gwinnett County boys diving title Wednesday at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.
Special Photo
Special Photo
The top 10 finishers in the Gwinnett County boys diving meet Wednesday at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.
STONE MOUNTAIN — Peachtree Ridge junior Hayden Shelton won the Gwinnett County boys diving championship Wednesday night at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.
Shelton racked up 559.30 points, well ahead of the 515.95 total he posted in a fourth-place finish at the county meet last season.
Archer’s Luke Frierson, third at last year’s county meet, was the runner-up to Shelton with a score of 517.85. Dacula’s Jason Ballard was a close third with a score of 498.05.
North Gwinnett’s Miles Gravitt (432.05) and Duluth’s Mason Leatherberry (416.85) were fourth and fifth, respectively. The remainder of the top 10 finishers were Norcross’ Harrison Green (sixth, 394.80), Collins Hill’s Ryan Coffee (seventh, 362.15), Norcross’ Harrison Kyle (eighth, 347.00), Norcross’ Connor Naddra (ninth, 319.70) and Parkview’s Kaleb Williams (10th, 301.30).
