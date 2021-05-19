TIFTON — Peachtree Ridge freshman Billy Abdow, as well as the North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge boys golf teams, had top-10 finishes Tuesday in the Class AAAAAAA Tournament at Spring Hill Country Club.
Abdow tied for ninth with rounds of 77 and 75.
The North boys placed eighth with Cooper Joy (tie for 23rd, 79-83) and Josh Strong (tie for 30th, 83-80) finishing in the top 30. Mill Creek’s boys took ninth, two strokes behind North. The Hawks were led by Alex Gray, who tied for 23rd (78-84).
Brookwood’s Will Ranieri and Thomas Reid tied for 23rd, each shooting back-to-back rounds of 81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.