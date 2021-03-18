Georgia College senior Austin Mancilla, a Peachtree Ridge grad, was named the Peach Belt Conference Co-Golfer of the Week on Thursday.
Mancilla shared the weekly award with Saskit Jairak of Georgia Southwestern State University as the pair tied for second at the Southeastern Collegiate this week. Mancilla had his first top-five finish of the season after rounds of 68-70-72. The senior was tied for low score of the first round with his 68, which also tied for the second-lowest round by a Bobcat player this season. He doubled his season number of par or better rounds and now has two top-10s on the year. Mancilla is seventh in the PBC with a 71.56 stroke average.
He becomes the first Bobcat to take the weekly honor since Thomas Hodges on Nov. 4, 2016. Oddly enough, this is the second PBC weekly award in Mancilla’s career, as he won the first one of the 2016-17 season while he played at Armstrong State University prior to it shutting down its athletic program.
