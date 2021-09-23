Campbell, coming off its first loss, presents a challenge for the 2-2 Peachtree Ridge football team. The Spartans have struggled for more than a decade, but have played well this season with three victories, matching their combined win total of the previous three seasons. Their last winning season was 2007.
Peachtree Ridge’s success this season has surrounded its defense, which paved the way to low-scoring wins over Discovery (10-0) and Centennial (7-6) on Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, respectively. The Lions need more out of their young offense, though. They have scored only 30 points through four games and haven’t scored more than 10 in a single game.
Hayden Thompson threw for 250 yards last week against Lanier and found Jeremiah Colbert (four catches, 98 yards) for a touchdown, but the offense didn’t convert its yardage into enough points. Miles Abernathy also was an offensive playmaker with four catches for 123 yards.
The Lions’ defensive standouts last week included Justin Alexander (92 percent grade, 16 tackles), Tyree Tatum (88 percent grade, eight tackles, one interception), DeSean Lumpkin (98 percent grade, four tackles, three pass breakups), Caleb Banks (80 percent grade, 11 tackles, two for losses) and Jason Onwumere (six tackles, two for losses).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Peachtree Ridge won 16-14 in the 2006 state playoffs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.