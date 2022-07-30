SUWANEE — There was plenty for former Winder-Barrow softball coach Jordan Najafi to be excited about when she accepted an offer to fill the opening at Peachtree Ridge during the offseason.
Perhaps the most exciting perk of her new job was being able to coach one of most dynamic players in Gwinnett County, as well as the entire state of Georgia, in Kennedy Harp.
What's not to be excited about walking into a situation to be able to coach a player who has been one of the most explosive offensive forces in the county and state after hitting 28 home runs, driving in 73 runs and stealing 51 bases over the past three seasons.
“For sure, it's always good to have someone you know you can rely on both in the field and at the plate,” Najafi said of Harp. “In the short time that I've been able to work with her this summer, she has shown a lot of leadership abilities.
“She's just shown that she's genuinely a good teammate. That's the best compliment I can give any of my players. She encourages her teammates. She talks them up. She says, 'Hey, try it this way.' She doesn't correct them, but she shows the way to improve while being positive about it.”
As Najafi alluded to, Harp has demonstrated just how complete a softball player she is by complementing her work at the plate and on the basepaths with outstanding work with her glove and arm in the field.
And yet it's at least possible that the senior centerfielder's powerful bat may overshadow her defensive work, which might be a little overlooked.
“I've heard more about her in center field, and it's hard to get a ball past her out there,” Najafi said. “She covers a lot of ground. She's tall, and she not slow by any means. She's got some speed to her, which definitely helps. She also reads the ball really well, so that in and of itself is more important than actual speed, being able to read the ball and know where it's going to land.
“I think probably a lot of people are so wowed by her bat. She's going to hit all these home runs, and that's awesome, but defense is also really important. So I think sometimes her really good defense can get lost in all the talk about her bat, for sure.”
For her part, Harp isn't so sure that her defense is overlooked that much.
At least, if it is, she isn't going to spend a whole lot of time worrying about it.
“I don't think people really overlook my defense because when I was younger I used to play shortstop, but they moved me out to center field due to my height and my (speed),” Harp said. “So I don't think they overlook it because (some people) think I'm a five-tool player.”
That's no idle boast.
The same athleticism that helped Harp become a catalyst on the basketball court — where she has made almost as big an impact as a power forward by earning All-County honors in 2020 and averaging 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game for the Lions last winter — is also a big reason she is one of the most exciting and versatile defensive players in softball.
“I used to play a little third (base), too, but mostly center field,” Harp said. “I definitely think (having more versatility) will help (on the college level) a lot. With my ability to run fast and my height to jump to some balls that others probably couldn't get to, … I think it will be a great help on a team.”
Harp is quite correct that she figures to be a catalyst on defense not only for the Lions for her senior season this fall, but also on the college level when she plays for Florida State beginning next year.
Still, as Najafi pointed out earlier, it's hard not to be mesmerized by Harp's raw power, something she displayed during the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's Home Run Derby during the Junior All-Star Game earlier this summer.
Harp admits she had a lot of fun going into launch mode for 17 homers during the competition, second only to Eagle's Landing Christian's Faith Rush, who won the competition with 23 bombs.
“It was so fun,” Harp said. “It did have a little pressure, but it was fun overall. The girls were very nice, especially (Rush). She's really good. She has a lot of power.”
Pressure is something Harp has had to deal with since she set the bar so high for herself by posting career highs of 13 homers and 29 RBIs in being named first-team All-County by the Daily Post during her freshman season in 2019.
She also had a defensive highlight that season by gunning down a runner at the plate during a dramatic deciding game of Peachtree Ridge's playoff series at South Forsyth, helping the Lions hold on for a 5-4 win and secure a berth in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament in Columbus.
Helping her team get back to Columbus for her senior season is a goal she has set for this fall, one she intends to do whatever it takes to accomplish to provide the perfect capper for her high school career and that of her fellow seniors.
“It's a big thing because in Columbus, you get to see all the (other teams') coaches and you get to play different teams from all around (the state). It's truly a good experience,” Harp said. “It's very fun because I remember freshman year when I went to Columbus and I got to hang out with the girls and we got to bond more and grow closer as a team and play the sport we love.”
Super Six Softball photo shoot with Peachtree Ridge senior and Florida State Seminoles recruit Kennedy Harp. (Photos: Dale Zanine) Click for more.
