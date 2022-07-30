SUWANEE — There was plenty for former Winder-Barrow softball coach Jordan Najafi to be excited about when she accepted an offer to fill the opening at Peachtree Ridge during the offseason.

Perhaps the most exciting perk of her new job was being able to coach one of most dynamic players in Gwinnett County, as well as the entire state of Georgia, in Kennedy Harp.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.