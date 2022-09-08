Peachtree Ridge’s momentum from the first two weeks of the football season hit a wall last Friday with a 21-0 loss to Loganville in the first game on the Lions’ new artificial turf field. Another opportunity for the first home win comes Friday with a visit from Winder-Barrow.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 for the first time since 2017 under veteran head coach Ed Dudley. They rolled to a 33-2 win over Salem last week, following up victories over rival Apalachee (23-7) and M.L. King (48-0) the first two weeks.
Peachtree Ridge started the season 2-0 with wins over Seckinger (60-0) and Lanier (23-3), but struggled to find its way offensively in last week’s loss to Loganville. The Lions’ defense battled all evening to keep a game that was tied 0-0 at halftime close. Loganville finally scored with 4:47 left in the third quarter, and tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Ghant (interception), Darius Wallace (1 1/2 sacks) and John Dutton (two fumble recoveries, 1/2 sack) were among the Peachtree Ridge defensive standouts last Friday. The defense also had a big goal-line stand with third- and fourth-down tackles from Josh Brown and Bryson Williams.
The Lions’ only consistent offense involved passes to Myles Abernathy, who had six catches for 86 yards.
