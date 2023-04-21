SUWANEE — Host Peachtree Ridge swept the boys and girls titles Thursday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
Sydney Augmon and and Ron-Niah Wright won two individual region titles each for the girls team, which won with 244 points, well ahead of runner-up North Gwinnett’s 166.5. The Lions won two relays, the 800-meter relay in 1 minute, 41.18 seconds and the 1,600 relay in 4:02.41.
Augmon took first in the 800 (2:20.62) and the 1,600 (5:24.03), and Wright swept the hurdles, winning the 100 hurdles in 14.69 and the 300 hurdles in 45.22. Daylin Gibson continued Peachtree Ridge’s region championship haul in running events with a first-place finish in the 100 at 12.25. Gibson added runner-up finishes in the 200 (24.56) and the 400 (57.87).
Peachtree Ridge went 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Eva Marie Eaton (10 feet), Isabella Lancheros (9-0) and Angela Stephan (9-0), and went 1-2 in the discus with champion Madison Jenkins (95-5) and runner-up Zoey Lovelace (87-3). Teammate Mya Hines won the high jump at 5-2.
The Lions’ Daedrian Beville was the long jump champion at 18-0, along with finishing third in the triple jump.
Discovery’s Lailah Green had the biggest day individually among the girls competitors with a trio of region championships — the 200 (24.46, the 400 (56.85) and the shot put (33-4 1/2).
The runner-up North girls won the 400 relay (49.09) and got a victory from Adaora Tagbo in the triple jump (38-6). Norcross’ girls picked up a win in the 3,200 relay (10:05.11), as well as a 1-2-3 finish in the 3,200 — Emily Rodriguez (first, 11:49.34), Kyra Andrews (second, 12:07.16) and Elkin Regina (third, 12:09.00).
The Peachtree Ridge boys also won by a comfortable margin with 194 points to top North (138.5) and Norcross (120). The team victory was highlighted by a pair of titles from Justin Tweh in the 200 (21.84) and the 400 (48.54).
The Lions’ other region champions were Kylen Thorps (long jump, 22-0 1/4), Chase Toliver, (1,600, 4:38.18) and the 400 relay (42.23). Thorps also was runner-up in the 400 (49.68) and the 800 (2:00.87). Khaleed Latimore (second, 110 hurdles, 15.57) and Martell Moore (second, triple jump, 42-6) gave Peachtree Ridge runner-up finishes.
Norcross had four individual region champions, including a 1-2 finish in the pole vault from Harrison Green (13-0) and Harrison Kyle (12-0). Blaise Byrd (high jump, 6-2) and Gregory Kenon (triple jump, 44-10 1/2) won field events for the Blue Devils, and Byrd added a second win in the 300 hurdles (40.15).
Runner-up North was led by Hayden Hermansen, who was first in the 3,200 (10:09.48) and second in the 1,600 (4:39.36). Teammates Moses Mitchell (800, 1:57.83) and Michael Hicks (shot put, 43-8) were region champions, as was the Bulldogs’ 3,200 relay (8:30.08).
Duluth’s Jaden Wiley won the 100 (10.75) and took second in the 200 (21.86), and the Wildcats’ Anthony Miller won the discus at 135-0. Discovery’s Ishmeal Neblett was first in the 110 hurdles (15.44), while Meadowcreek’s boys won both the 800 relay (1:28.35) and the 1,600 relay (3:20.95).
Region 7-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships
At Peachtree Ridge
BOYS
Team standings
1. Peachtree Ridge, 194
2. North Gwinnett, 138.5
3. Norcross, 120
4. Duluth, 90
5. Discovery, 81
6. Meadowcreek, 57
7. Berkmar, 13.5
3,200 relay
1. North Gwinnett, 8:30.08
2. Peachtree Ridge, 8:39.30
3. Duluth, 8:40.22
4. Discovery, 8:42.85
5. Berkmar, 9:32.10
6. Norcross, 10:14.98
800 relay
1. Meadowcreek, 1:28.35
2. North Gwinnett, 1:31.42
3. Peachtree Ridge, 1:31.50
4. Duluth, 1:32.04
5. Discovery, 1:32.26
6. Berkmar, 1:35.94
7. Norcross, 1:37.08
1,600
1. Chase Toliver, Peachtree Ridge, 4:38.18
2. Haydn Hermansen, North Gwinnett, 4:39.36
3. Shaw Maguire, Duluth, 4:40.86
4. John Goodwin, Norcross, 4:41.18
5. Danial Hazeem, Duluth, 4:42.85
6. J. Calvin Cartwright, North Gwinnett, 4:45.59
7. Arjun Sheth, North Gwinnett, 4:45.64
8. Xavier Cantero, Discovery, 4:47.34
110 hurdles
1. Ishmeal Neblett, Discovery, 15.44
2. Khaleed Latimore, Peachtree Ridge, 15.57
3. Ford Fox, North Gwinnett, 15.79
4. Cameron Caldwell, Peachtree Ridge, 16.22
5. Landon Chovanic, North Gwinnett, 16.26
6. Jason Bogtong, North Gwinnett, 17.63
7. Tobi Arimah, Duluth, 18.19
8. Chris Parker, Discovery, 18.28
100
1. Jaden Wiley, Duluth, 10.75
2. Floyd Samuels Jr., Norcross, 10.76
3. Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek, 10.87
4. Samari McCord, Discovery, 11.02
5. Kenan Holmes, North Gwinnett, 11.10
6. Jordan Ghant, Peachtree Ridge, 11.17
7. A.J. Bonds, Peachtree Ridge, 11.20
8. Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek, 11.24
400 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 42.23
2. Norcross, 42.24
3. Meadowcreek, 43.11
4. North Gwinnett, 43.22
5. Duluth, 43.57
6. Discovery, 44.75
400
1. Justin Tweh, Peachtree Ridge, 48.54
2. Kylen Thorps, Peachtree Ridge, 49.68
3. Isaac Jackson, Meadowcreek, 49.74
4. Zavier Davis, Discovery, 50.24
5. Caleb McBride, Peachtree Ridge, 51.40
6. Angelo Allen, Norcross, 51.68
7. Jeremiah Shaw, Meadowcreek, 52.01
8. Cherno Bah, Meadowcreek, 52.79
300 hurdles
1. Blaise Byrd, Norcross, 40.15
2. Ford Fox, North Gwinnett, 40.86
3. Khaleed Latimore, Peachtree Ridge, 41.59
4. Cameron Caldwell, Peachtree Ridge, 43.58
5. Gavin Cortez, Peachtree Ridge, 43.85
6. Joden Brunson, Duluth, 44.24
7. Gregory Kenon, Norcross, 44.36
8. Tobi Arimah, Duluth, 44.48
800
1. Moses Mitchell, North Gwinnett, 1:57.83
2. Kylen Thorps, Peachtree Ridge, 2:00.87
3. Harris Martin, North Gwinnett, 2:03.29
4. Dylan Debriere, Peachtree Ridge, 2:04.88
5. Xavier Cantero, Discovery, 2:06.35
6. Wally Vasquez, Peachtree Ridge, 2:07.57
7. Sador Nguse, Discovery, 2:09.26
8. Ethan Sidrac, Discovery, 2:09.53
200
1. Justin Tweh, Peachtree Ridge, 21.84
2. Jaden Wiley, Duluth, 21.86
3. Tywan Royal, Norcross, 22.21
4. Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek, 22.27
5. Madai Similao, North Gwinnett, 22.59
6. Zavier Davis, Discovery, 22.70
7. Samari McCord, Discovery, 22.76
8. Sedric Addison, Peachtree Ridge, 22.88
3,200
1. Hayden Hermansen, North Gwinnett, 10:09.48
2. Danial Hazeem, Duluth, 10:18.40
3. Chase Toliver, Peachtree Ridge, 10:20.26
4. John Goodwin, Norcross, 10:23.10
5. Kyle Chen, North Gwinnett, 10:29.72
6. Rexy Susanto, Peachtree Ridge, 10:37.25
7. Arjun Sheth, North Gwinnett, 10:38.79
8. Sador Nguse, Discovery, 10:50.32
1,600 relay
1. Meadowcreek, 3:20.95
2. Peachtree Ridge, 3:26.31
3. Norcross, 3:27.12
4. North Gwinnett, 3:28.46
5. Duluth, 3:36.54
6. Discovery, 3:36.85
7. Berkmar, 3:36.88
Shot put
1. Michael Hicks, North Gwinnett, 43-8
2. Anthony Miller, Duluth, 43-2
3. Jamar Grimball, Norcross, 42-6 1/2
4. Miada Jones, Norcross, 39-10
5. Ramone Cooper, Peachtree Ridge, 39-9
6. Kingston Allen, Peachtree Ridge, 38-2
7. Bryan Nguyen, Berkmar, 37-2
8. Jonathan Lopez-Garcia, Berkmar, 34-8
Discus
1. Anthony Miller, Duluth, 135-0
2. Michael Hicks, North Gwinnett, 131-9
3. Armanni Wentworth, Meadowcreek, 116-1
4. Tre Pollock, Peachtree Ridge, 106-9
5. Vicento Frazier, Discovery, 104-1
6. Asher Amos, North Gwinnett, 103-3
7. Declan Mears, Peachtree Ridge, 101-0
8. Kosisonna Nzewi, Peachtree Ridge, 98-5
Long jump
1. Kylen Thorps, Peachtree Ridge, 22-0 1/4
2. Demario Manning-Walker, Norcross, 21-3
3. Barry Douglass, Discovery, 20-7
4. Lydon Nichols, Duluth, 20-3
5. Jamaal Thompson, Peachtree Ridge, 20-3
6. Geovanni Forrester, Discovery, 20-2
7. Tywan Royal, Norcross, 20-0
8. Jordan Ghant, Peachtree Ridge, 19-6 1/2
Triple jump
1. Gregory Kenon, Norcross, 44-0 1/2
2. Martell Moore, Peachtree Ridge, 42-6
3. Jamaal Thompson, Peachtree Ridge, 42-3
4. A.J. Perry, Peachtree Ridge, 42-1
5. Anteus Stokes, Meadowcreek, 41-8 1/4
6. Lyndon Nichols, Duluth, 41-6
7. Rashaun Harris, Norcross, 41-1 1/2
8. Trey Hobbs, Discovery, 40-2
High jump
1. Blaise Byrd, Norcross, 6-2
2. Geovanni Forrester, Discovery, 6-2
3. Kendall Johnson, North Gwinnett, 6-0
4. Barry Douglass, Discovery, 6-0
5. Trey Hobbs, Discovery, 5-10
6. Lyndon Nichols, Duluth, 5-10
7. Martell Moore, Peachtree Ridge, 5-8
8. Gregory Kenon, Norcross, 5-8
Pole vault
1. Harrison Green, Norcross, 13-0
2. Harrison Kyle, Norcross, 12-0
3. David Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 11-6
4. Scott Eyre, North Gwinnett, 11-0
5. Luke Feldman, North Gwinnett, 11-0
6. Obadiah Blaine, Peachtree Ridge, 11-0
7. Derry Moss, Berkmar, 9-6
8. Cullen Finneran, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
GIRLS
Team standings
1. Peachtree Ridge, 244
2. North Gwinnett, 166.5
3. Norcross, 135.5
4. Discovery, 78.5
5. Meadowcreek, 23
6. Duluth, 21
7. Berkmar, 20.5
3,200 relay
1. Norcross, 10:05.11
2. North Gwinnett, 10:26.75
3. Peachtree Ridge, 10:44.62
4. Duluth, 11:49.21
5. Berkmar, 12:02.37
6. Discovery, 12:41.70
800 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 1:41.18
2. North Gwinnett, 1:44.37
3. Norcross, 1:46.54
4. Duluth, 1:47.26
5. Discovery, 1:47.80
6. Berkmar, 1:51.21
1,600
1. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 5:24.03
2. Elkin Regina, Norcross, 5:26.38
3. Destiny Osemwengie, Peachtree Ridge, 5:27.37
4. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 5:27.40
5. Emily Rodriguez, Norcross, 5:27.88
6. Aurora Streleckis, North Gwinnett, 5:30.85
7. Avery Sams, North Gwinnett, 5:41.64
8. Caroline Smith, North Gwinnett, 5:55.91
100 hurdles
1. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 14.69
2. Tickia Sutton, Disoovery, 15.05
3. Ryan Williams, North Gwinnett, 15.68
4. Amaya Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, 16.18
5. Averie Gray, North Gwinnett, 16.85
6. Cameron Martin, Norcross, 17.22
7. Aryanna Carter, North Gwinnett, 18.27
8. Chloe Eubanks, Norcross, 18.36
100
1. Daylin Gibson, Peachtree Ridge, 12.25
2. Phoenix Vaughn, Discovery, 12.50
3. Elozino Isoje, Peachtree Ridge, 12.53
4. Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 12.54
5. Savannah Lee, Peachtree Ridge, 12.55
6. Kaelyn Yeboah, Meadowcreek, 12.61
7. Taniyah Jenkins, Norcross, 12.61
8. Bella Primus, North Gwinnett, 12.76
400 relay
1. North Gwinnett, 49.09
2. Peachtree Ridge, 49.61
3. Norcross, 49.80
4. Meadowcreek, 50.17
5. Duluth, 50.96
6. Discovery, 59.46
400
1. Lailah Green, Discovery, 56.85
2. Daylin Gibson, Peachtree Ridge, 57.87
3. Zhalay Wilson, Norcross, 57.88
4. Savannah Lee, Peachtree Ridge, 57.92
5. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 58.14
6. Taeler Hill, North Gwinnett, 1:00.49
7. Cameron Martin, Norcross, 1:00.84
8. Aziyah Durant, Duluth, 1:02.28
300 hurdles
1. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 45.22
2. Ryan Williams, North Gwinnett, 46.51
3. Cameron Martin, Norcross, 46.61
4. Tickia Sutton, Discovery, 46.75
5. Amaya Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, 46.90
6. Kiran Thomas, North Gwinnett, 50.73
7. Olivia Chuck, North Gwinnett, 51.86
8. Saria Simmons, Duluth, 53.03
800
1. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 2:20.62
2. Jillian Salmon, Norcross, 2:21.10
3. Destiny Osemwengie, Peachtree Ridge, 2:25.14
4. Elkin Regina, Norcross, 2:25.82
5. Mia Soelling, North Gwinnett, 2:26.41
6. Trinity Blakey, Peachtree Ridge, 2:31.17
7. Avery Sams, North Gwinnett, 2:33.78
8. Kaitlyn Park, Duluth, 2:34.23
200
1. Lailah Green, Discovery, 24.46
2. Daylin Gibson, Peachtree Ridge, 24.56
3. Kaelyn Yeboah, Meadowcreek, 25.52
4. Elozino Isoje, Peachtree Ridge, 25.77
5. Phoenix Vaughn, Discovery, 25.99
6. Monica Obialor, Norcross, 26.23
7. Taniyah Jenkins, Norcross, 26.34
8. Taylor McCray, North Gwinnett, 26.52
3,200
1. Emily Rodriguez, Norcross, 11:49.34
2. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 12:07.16
3. Elkin Regina, Norcross, 12:09.00
4. Aurora Streleckis, North Gwinnett, 12:21.36
5. Avery Sams, North Gwinnett, 12:46.30
6. Mariska Susanto, Peachtree Ridge, 13:10.03
7. Caroline Smith, North Gwinnett, 13:22.52
8. Laney Pierce, Peachtree Ridge, 13:45.20
1,600 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 4:02.41
2. North Gwinnett, 4:03.35
3. Norcross, 4:16.74
4. Berkmar, 4:17.92
5. Duluth, 4:19.39
6. Discovery, 4:32.93
Shot put
1. Lailah Green, Discovery, 33-4 1/2
2. Joys Adeyemo, North Gwinnett, 31-11
3. Sommer Walker, Meadowcreek, 31-1
4. Madison Jenkins, Peachtree Ridge, 28-7 1/2
5. Mya Hines, Peachtree Ridge, 27-11
6. Sania Dumas, Berkmar, 27-7 1/2
7. Nesjae Baker, Norcross, 27-7
8. Jedidah Filani, North Gwinnett, 27-4 1/2
Discus
1. Madison Jenkins, Peachtree Ridge, 95-5
2. Zoey Lovelace, Peachtree Ridge, 87-3
3. Dawson Harris, Norcross, 76-5
4. Daniellette Tor, North Gwinnett, 72-8
5. Joys Adeyemo, North Gwinnett, 69-1 1/4
6. Nasjae Baker, Norcross, 65-2 3/4
7. Kayla Corbin, Discovery, 64-8
8. Aniyah Baker, Norcross, 64–6 1/2
Long jump
1. Daedrian Beville, Peachtree Ridge, 18-0
2. Gioia Perri, North Gwinnett, 17-10
3. Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 17-6
4. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 17-5
5. Cameron Martin, Norcross, 17-3 1/4
6. Fatou Gbane, Norcross, 16-9
7. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 16-7 1/2
8. Jayla Sessions, Peachtree Ridge, 16-2 1/2
Triple jump
1. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 38-6
2. Phoenix Vaughn, Discovery, 35-11 1/2
3. Daedrian Beville, Peachtree Ridge, 34-0 1/2
4. Amiyah Michel, North Gwinnett, 33-10
5. Jayla Sessions, Peachtree Ridge, 32-8 1/2
6. Alira Thomas, Meadowcreek, 31-9
7. Meagan Turner, Peachtree Ridge, 30-3 3/4
8. Brooklyn Higgins, North Gwinnett, 28-11
High jump
1. Mya Hines, Peachtree Ridge, 5-2
2. Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 5-0
3. Nayana Pringle, Berkmar, 4-8
3. Kelis Porter, Norcross, 4-8
5. Janee Price, Peachtree Ridge, 4-6
6. Aundrea Fernandes, North Gwinnett, 4-6
7. Alora Whitehead, Peachtree Ridge, 4-4
8. Arianna Smith, Discovery, 4-4
8. Nadia Glass, North Gwinnett, 4-4
Pole vault
1. Eva Marie Eaton, Peachtree Ridge, 10-0
2. Isabella Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
3. Angela Stephan, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
4. Jenna Glynn, North Gwinnett, 8-6
5. Emma Bishop, Norcross, 7-3
6. Maggie Norris, North Gwinnett, 7-0
7. Sloane Mullins, North Gwinnett, 6-6
