SUGAR HILL — Peachtree Ridge's football team quickly turned three of its first four drives into touchdowns in a 23-3 road win over Lanier on Friday night.
Hunter Sheppard threw for 237 yards and a pair of TDs, and Ladavius Dye ran for a score to help the Lions improve to 2-0 this season.
Jason Onwumere, Darius Wallace, John Dutton and Bryson Williams all recorded a sack for a defense which earned a shutout in its season opener and prevented the Longhorns from scoring their first touchdown of the season.
“Our kids are just fighting,” Peachtree Ridge coach Matt Helmerich said. “They are bowing their necks when they get inside the red zone and making big plays when they have to. Our front seven is young from last year so we are inexperienced and we are undersized but those kids fought all night.”
The Lions’ first TD of the game came on their longest scoring drive (seven plays) when Sheppard completed a pass to A.J. Bonds, who fought off a defender and completed the play with a 31-yard score for a 7-0 edge with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.
After Roger Bolivar put Lanier on the scoreboard with a 35-yard field goal later in the frame, Peachtree Ridge extended its lead early in the second when Dye sprinted up the middle on the third play of the drive for a 20-yard touchdown and 13-3 advantage with 9:07 remaining in the half.
The Lions’ offense didn’t get back on the field until the 2:12 mark of the second but only needed two plays to score on this possession.
From his own 30, Sheppard zipped a pass near the middle of the field to Jeremiah Colbert, who quickly avoided his defender and reached the end zone for a 70-yard TD and 20-3 lead.
“We've got some weapons so it's just about execution,” Helmerich said.
Kaden Beard had a strong showing on the ground for the Longhorns (0-2), rushing for 169 yards. He reached the end zone on a 12-yard run in the third quarter but a holding penalty negated the play. Lanier’s offense was able to move the ball down the field and record 15 first downs but multiple penalties killed the Longhorns’ momentum as well.
PEACHTREE RIDGE 7 13 0 3 — 23
LANIER 3 0 0 0 — 3
FIRST QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: AJ Bonds 31 pass from Hunter Sheppard (Mohamed Ahmed kick), 7:00
Lanier: Roger Bolivar 35 FG, 1:16
SECOND QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Ladavius Dye 20 run (kick failed), 9:07
