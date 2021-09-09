urgent Peachtree Ridge swimmer Nikoletta Holt commits to Georgia Southern From Staff Reports Sep 9, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nikoletta Holt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peachtree Ridge senior Nikoletta Holt has committed to the Georgia Southern University women’s swimming program. Holt was seventh in the 200 individual medley at last season’s Class AAAAAAA state high school meet. She also placed 10th at state in the 100 backstroke. Recommended for you +11 Remembering the life of Michael K. Williams: The 10 moments that defined him Hollywood actor Michael K. Williams - best known for his role on the HBO series ‘The Wire’ - tragically died on Monday (06.09.21) aged 54. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 