ALPHARETTA — Peachtree Ridge pulled off a stunning upset in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA boys soccer playoffs Wednesday night, edging No. 1-ranked and Region 5-AAAAAAA champion Alpharetta 1-0.
Brody Schroeder scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Stephane Shongo, while goalkeeper Sebastian Zavala earned the shutout.
Rio Onwumere, Amal Patel, Andrew Lucisano and Kaleb Thomas led the defense for the Lions, who will play at third-ranked Lambert in the second round.
