POWDER SPRINGS – Pebblebrook opened its 2021 campaign with a convincing 39-3 victory over Peachtree Ridge at Falcon Stadium Friday in the season opener for both football teams.
Travone Finney rushed eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown to pace the Falcons (1-0), while Craig Adams Jr. had three carries for 43 yards and two scores.
Qamar Grant started under center for Pebblebrook, completing 12-of-23 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Briyar Powers recorded two receptions for 69 yards and TJ Holmes added two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.
“Qamar brings a different dimension to the passing game than (last year’s starting quarterback Adams Jr.),” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “Craig is an extreme athlete and we like to move him around and play him on defense. We feel like we can open up the offense more with Qamar back there.”
The Falcons led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and pushed their advantage to 30-0 at halftime.
“Getting off to a fast start was something we really wanted to see from the guys,” Hood said. “We wanted to come out and take advantage of every opportunity we made and with every opportunity given to us. We weren’t perfect and didn’t get take advantage of all the chances we had, but to get a lead and build on that and not give it up was good to see.
“We still could have done more, but I’m proud of the guys for showing some fight from start to finish and starting the season out with a win.”
A muffed Peachtree Ridge (0-1) catch on the opening kickoff allowed Finney to score from 10 yards out on the opening play of the game, and Powers’ 59-yard punt return four minutes later set up Adams Jr. for a 3-yard scoring rush and 14-0 Falcons’ advantage.
Sakar Brooks recovered one of four Peachtree Ridge fumbles which led to John Diaz’s 19-yard field goal.
Pebblebrook extended its margin on two of its next three possessions as Grant found Holmes for an 11-yard scoring catch and John Floyd’s interception resulted in Adams Jr.’s second touchdown run leading to the 30-0 halftime margin.
Pebblebrook totaled 115 rushing yards and 238 offensive yards in the first half.
“I feel like our offensive line is starting to take shape,” said Hood who had been tinkering with his offensive line personnel for much of the preseason. “The guys are getting better. We think we may have found our unit. We just need to get better when we’re close to the end zone and score.
“We had a chance inside the five late in first half and had to settle for a field goal. I don’t want to have to throw the ball at that point. When you can’t like that and it’s a close game it could come back to bite you. We’re going to have to work on that.”
Powers opened the second half with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the defense added a safety off a fumbled snap less than a minute later. The Falcons had another Adams Jr. touchdown called back following a personal foul.a
Defensively, Pebblebrook collected two interceptions, recovered two fumbles, collected a safety and recorded two sacks. The Falcons held the Lions to five first half offensive yards and 23 offensive yards for the game.
“Our defense has been our strength the last couple of years,” Hood said. “They’ve been in the system for three years and they know how to handle it. They’re a physical bunch.”
A running clock was used for the majority of the second half. Eddie Park connected on a 39-yard field goal with one minute, 45 seconds remaining in the game for Peachtree Ridge’s lone score.
