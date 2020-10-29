©Dale Zanine 2020_10_1601343.JPG

South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Steve Davenport

Record: 4-2

Last week: Had a bye

Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Reggie Stancil

Record: 3-1

Last week: Had a bye

Peachtree Ridge has played just one game — a loss to Collins Hill on Sept. 25 — over the course of month because of last week’s bye and two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine before the Collins Hill game. The Lions are eager to get back on the field for an intriguing non-region matchup with South Gwinnett.

Both teams are off to strong starts. Despite the coronavirus issues, brought on by an opponent’s positive test, the Lions are 3-1. South is 4-2 and both losses have come to unbeaten teams, Norcross and Grayson.

The running game has been key to both teams’ early success. Brandon Cade and a big, veteran offensive line has fueled the Peachtree Ridge offense, while Khoreem Miller and the South rushing game has produced regularly through six games.

The two Gwinnett schools have never played in varsity football.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Location: Peachtree Ridge High School

