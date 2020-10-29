South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Steve Davenport
Record: 4-2
Last week: Had a bye
Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Reggie Stancil
Record: 3-1
Last week: Had a bye
Peachtree Ridge has played just one game — a loss to Collins Hill on Sept. 25 — over the course of month because of last week’s bye and two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine before the Collins Hill game. The Lions are eager to get back on the field for an intriguing non-region matchup with South Gwinnett.
Both teams are off to strong starts. Despite the coronavirus issues, brought on by an opponent’s positive test, the Lions are 3-1. South is 4-2 and both losses have come to unbeaten teams, Norcross and Grayson.
The running game has been key to both teams’ early success. Brandon Cade and a big, veteran offensive line has fueled the Peachtree Ridge offense, while Khoreem Miller and the South rushing game has produced regularly through six games.
The two Gwinnett schools have never played in varsity football.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Peachtree Ridge High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.