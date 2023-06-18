image1.jpeg

Peachtree Ridge's Brody Schroeder, middle, signed with Southern Wesleyan men's soccer.

 Special Photo

Peachtree Ridge boys soccer teammates Juan Gallego-Garzon and Brody Schroeder were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-State Team for the 2023 high school season.

The list features the organization’s picks as the top 23 players in Georgia.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.