Colton Harsh

Peachtree Ridge’s Alitza Dennard and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Colton Harsh were named Gwinnett runners of the week Wednesday by the county’s cross country coaches.

Dennard earned the award after placing fifth in the Mountain Invite with a time of 20 minutes, 24.50 seconds. Harsh was sixth at the Mountain Invite with a time of 16:56.04.

