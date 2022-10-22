x_KEN3173.jpg

Peachtree Ridge's Ladavius Dye (9) running in the open filed during Friday’s nights football game played at Seckinger High School. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Peachtree Ridge football team did just enough against Discovery to keep its playoff hopes alive with a 17-14 road win Friday night in a critical Region 7-AAAAAAA contest.

Joshua Evans and Ladavius Dye both scored touchdowns for the Lions, who improve to 2-2 in the region standings and 5-3 overall with two games left on their regular season schedule.

