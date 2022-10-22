LAWRENCEVILLE — The Peachtree Ridge football team did just enough against Discovery to keep its playoff hopes alive with a 17-14 road win Friday night in a critical Region 7-AAAAAAA contest.
Joshua Evans and Ladavius Dye both scored touchdowns for the Lions, who improve to 2-2 in the region standings and 5-3 overall with two games left on their regular season schedule.
Zavier Davis scored two TDs and Jacob Davis rushed for 164 yards for the Titans (3-6 overall, 2-3 region), who had a chance to tie or take the lead late.
With 23 seconds remaining in the game, Zavier Davis completed a 27-yard pass to Chase Wilcox on fourth down to place the ball on Peachtree Ridge’s 37. After the chains were set and the clock started back ticking away, Davis threw another short pass to Jason Harkless, who took a knee but Discovery was out of timeouts and time expired.
“This means we are still in the playoff hunt,” Peachtree Ridge coach Matt Helmerich said. “We've had a couple of these wins this year — gritty, not pretty. Our defense fought and the offense scored and got it in there when we had to. We did some silly things and are still shooting ourselves in the foot at times but the kids are fighting and that is all we can ask for.”
Late in the fourth quarter, the Lions’ defense forced its second turnover of the game and the offense took advantage this time. On third down, Khaleed Latimore intercepted a pass by Zavier Davis in the Titans’ territory. Six plays later, Dye sprinted into the end zone for a 6-yard score and a 17-7 lead with 3:16 to go.
“I challenged them at halftime to get a couple of takeaways and we did,” Helmerich said.
But Discovery didn’t take long to reduce the margin, thanks to a 44-yard kickoff return by Wilcox then a 21-yard TD pass from Zavier Davis to Harkless for the last score of the contest with 1:58 remaining.
In the first half, Peachtree Ridge scored first when Ahmed Mohamed made a 21-yard field goal in the opening quarter. The Titans also scored on their first drive but they reached the end zone early in the second. Jacob Davis highlighted the nine-play series with rushes of 14, 17 and 22 yards before Zavier Davis put Discovery ahead 7-3 with a 4-yard TD run.
After stalled drives by both teams, the Lions capitalized on great field position when Evans broke numerous tackles with some assistance on his way to a 5-yard touchdown run for a 10-7 Peachtree Ridge lead with 11 seconds left in the half.
“I don't think we had any timeouts so we had to get it in,” Helmerich said. “I think he got hit at the five or six but carried a couple guys then the Reggie Bush push. He got some help from his linemen friends and got in the end zone. That was obviously a huge play, one that helped us win the ball game.”
PEACHTREE RIDGE 3 7 0 7 - 17
DISCOVERY 7 0 0 7 - 14
FIRST QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Ahmed Mohamed 21 FG, 4:44
SECOND QUARTER
Discovery: Zavier Davis 4 run (Kevin Ortiz kick), 11:55
Peachtree Ridge: Joshua Evans 5 run (Mohamed kick), :11
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Ladadius Dye 6 run (Mohamed kick), 3:16
Discovery: Jason Harkless 21 pass from Davis (Ortiz kick), 1:58
