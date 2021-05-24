Peachtree Ridge’s new head boys basketball coach is just 27, but his resumé already stands out, particularly with what he did the past two seasons.
Jordan Griffin led Dutchtown to the Class AAAAA state championship in 2020, and followed it up last season with a run to the Final Four. He hopes to bring similar success to the Lions, who hired him to replace outgoing coach Marcus Diggs.
“We are excited to announce that Coach Jordan Griffin will be leading our boys basketball program,” Peachtree Ridge athletic and activities director Ryan Lesniak said. “Coach Griffin is a winner, a tireless worker, academically focused and a man of high character. His strengths from an organizational standpoint as well as a player development perspective as well as his on-court success allowed him to rise to the top of our search.
“Peachtree Ridge’s motto is ‘The Standard of Excellence’ and we believe Coach Griffin will help continue that tradition and build upon the foundation that has been laid by the players and coaches before him. We are thankful for all that Coach Diggs did while he led our program and wish him and his family the best as they move closer to home and he moves into athletic administration.”
Griffin, who went 51-12 in two seasons at Dutchtown, was introduced formally to the Peachtree Ridge community Monday night.
“I’m going into a situation that’s a solid foundation and being able to compete in the biggest classification in the state of Georgia, it’s second to none, is exciting,” Griffin said. “Then what also excites me was the support I felt from the administration. I think that makes a difference and from a resource standpoint, you’ve got everything you need to sustain a consistent winner. … From a returners standpoint, there are a lot of returners coming back and from what I’ve seen those guys play hard. Coach Diggs, the previous coach, did a great job. Give him credit. He set a really good foundation for me to build on.”
Griffin is a native of Memphis, Tenn., where he attended White Station High. He began his coaching career as a student assistant at Tennessee Chattanooga under now LSU head coach Will Wade, then he was a high school assistant coach at Red Bank (Tenn.) and at Red Mountain (Ariz.) — while he was in graduate school at Arizona State University. He also was an intern with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Columbus State University before being hired at Dutchtown.
His next step is in Suwanee.
“It’s tough (in Gwinnett basketball), it’s definitely tough,” Griffin said. “The biggest challenge No. 1 is learning the systems and new coaches all over again. I’ve had a chance to talk to coaches I know in the coaching world around here and there are no easy games. You’re going to be challenged every night. It’s big boy basketball is what I call it. Welcome to the SEC. You’ve got to be ready for it.”
