Peachtree Ridge recently named four head coaches, including three graduates of Gwinnett high schools, for the 2022-23 school year.
The group includes new head baseball coach Jamie Suggs, a South Gwinnett grad and current assistant at Mountain View. Suggs replaces Nick Hogan, who left for a professional coaching opportunity back in September. Tyler Collins is the Lions’ interim head coach this season.
North Gwinnett grad Jordan Najafi was hired as Peachtree Ridge’s new head softball coach after a successful stint at Winder-Barrow. Najafi takes over for Josh Joiner, who has accepted a position Cherokee Bluff, closer to his home.
Peachtree Ridge grad Alyssa Gourdeau, already at the school, is the new head competition cheerleading coach at her alma mater. Previous head coach Rob Spencer was hired recently as the first cheerleading coach at Gwinnett’s newest high school, Seckinger.
The Lions’ new head cross country is Matthew Brick, who built a successful program at Cherokee Bluff. Previous head coach Logan Vaupel is headed to Atlanta Classical Academy.
“We are really excited about all of our new additions to our staff,” Peachtree Ridge athletic director Ryan Lesniak said. “Staff turnover happens occasionally for a variety of reasons and although I hate to see some of our coaches leave for other opportunities, I am really excited about the future of Peachtree Ridge athletics with these new additions. All of these coaches are highly competitive, extremely high character individuals who will pursue excellence on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.