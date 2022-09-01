Peachtree Ridge is perfect under new head football coach Matt Helmerich, taking a 2-0 record into Friday’s home opener with Loganville. The Lions already have two road victories this season — 60-0 over Seckinger in the opener and 23-3 over Lanier last week.
Their defense held Lanier out of the end zone, finishing up eight straight quarters to open the season without allowing a touchdown. Taysean Wilson (10 tackles, one sack), Darius Wallace (seven tackles, five for losses, one sack), Jason Onwumere (six tackles, three for losses, two sacks), Jordan Ghant (10 tackles, one for loss, two pass breakups) and Ashton Bridwell (seven tackles, three for losses) were among the Peachtree Ridge playmakers in the Week 2 win.
“Our kids are just fighting,” Helmerich said after the game. “They are bowing their necks when they get inside the red zone and making big plays when they have to. Our front seven is young from last year so we are inexperienced and we are undersized but those kids fought all night.”
The Lions did good things offensively with the passing game in last week’s win with quarterback Hunter Sheppard throwing for 237 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jeremiah Colbert (four catches, 97 yards, TD) and A.J Bonds (four catches, 67 yards, TD) were his top targets.
Ladavius Dye led the rushing attack with 87 yards and a TD.
Another 2-0 foe awaits Peachtree Ridge this Friday. Loganville is unbeaten, following up a four-overtime, 45-39 win over Monroe Area with a 33-7 victory over Discovery a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.