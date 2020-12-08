Peachtree Ridge lineman Cade Fox committed Tuesday to the University of Central Arkansas football program.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior was a key member of an offensive line that fueled the Lions to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
