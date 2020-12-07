The Tennessee Volunteers landed a commitment Monday from Peachtree Ridge offensive lineman Amari McNeill.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior, ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, released a previous top five Sunday that included Tennessee along with Memphis, Minnesota, North Carolina A&T and Washington State. He helped Peachtree Ridge to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016 this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.