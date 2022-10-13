After dropping its final two non-region football games, North Gwinnett has reeled off a three-game winning streak to open region play and has taken over first place in Region 7-AAAAAAA — 1/2 game ahead of 2-0 Norcross.
The Bulldogs’ most recent game was a wild one, a 67-41 victory over Meadowcreek on Sept. 30, and head coach Bill Stewart didn’t think his team played well in the first half, despite leading 46-35. It cleaned things up in the second half to finish off an important region victory.
One huge positive in that victory was the play of the offensive line, which paved the way for a school-record 534 rushing yards against Meadowcreek. Quarterback Ryan Hall (12 rushes, 211 yards, three touchdowns, 6 of 7 passing for 109 yards, two TDs) and running back Julian Walters (27 rushes, 206 yards, three TDs) were the biggest beneficiaries, while Marek Briley and Will Collins added TD catches and Kenan Holmes had a key 85-yard kickoff return for a score.
Peachtree Ridge got off to a 4-1 start under new head coach Matt Helmerich, but lost its most recent game 42-19 to Meadowcreek. The Lions have been off the past two weeks with consecutive byes.
They have split quarterback duty with Joshua Evans and Hunter Sheppard, who have combined for 1,092 passing yards and nine TDs. Ladavius Dye (278 rushing yards, three TDs) has led the ground game, and A.J. Bonds (18-176-1) and Jeremiah Colbert (9-255-2) have the top receiving numbers.
