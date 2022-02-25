Peachtree Ridge has hired current Johns Creek head coach Matt Helmerich as its new head football coach.
Helmerich announced his resignation from Johns Creek on Friday morning.
“After an extensive process with our search committee we are excited to welcome Coach Helmerich as our next head football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School,” Peachtree Ridge athletic director Ryan Lesniak said. “Under Coach Helmerich’s watch, Johns Creek has made the playoffs the last four years including a quarterfinal run last season. As impressive as his coaching resumé is, we are just as excited about the off the field presence Coach Helmerich will bring to the Peachtree Ridge community.”
Helmerich spent five seasons as head coach at Johns Creek, going 35-20 in that span with a pair of region championships. His team reached the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals last season for the best finish in the young program’s history.
“I really wasn’t looking per se,” Helmerich said. “We’ve got a really good thing going at Johns Creek. The kids over there, the community over there are absolutely phenomenal. We’ve been in the top 10 the last three or four years. So it took a special place to pull me away from there and I think Peachtree Ridge is that special place. For whatever reason, I’ve been keeping an eye on Peachtree Ridge since I moved to Georgia five years ago. I live in Duluth so I’m a Gwinnett County guy now. I’ve lived in Duluth since we moved up here.
"What they say is basically true, Gwinnett football is the SEC of high school football in the Southeastern United States. That was attractive, moving up to 7A and getting a chance to pay some big boy football.”
Helmerich was a head coach in Florida at Fort Pierce Central, as well as defensive coordinator at powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, where he played a part in four state championships.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Helmerich, his wife Elsy, and their son, Hunter, to the Peachtree Ridge family,” Peachtree Ridge principal Jadd Jarusinski said. “Coach Helmerich has been extremely successful on the field as he won four state championships as a defensive coordinator and has been the head football coach at Johns Creek High School for the past five years with much success including four playoff appearances and two region titles over the last four seasons. More importantly Coach is dedicated to developing and supporting our student athletes both in the classroom and on the field. I look forward to Coach Helmerich leading our football program and building upon the great tradition we have at Peachtree Ridge.”
