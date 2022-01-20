Peachtree Ridge is in the market for a new head football coach after the resignation of Reggie Stancil.
Stancil informed his players Thursday afternoon that he has stepped down after five seasons leading the program. He went 13-36 during that span, leading the Lions to the state playoffs during the pandemic-plagued 2020 season with a 4-5 mark.
"For me, it's tough to leave because I've got great people I work with, coaches and administration, and I've got unbelievable kids at Peachtree Ridge," Stancil said. "I was telling colleges we've got so many kids over 3.0, over 3.5 GPAs. We have such great kids here. Leaving them is tough. I've known a lot of those kids since they were in seventh and eighth grade, and some are coming into their senior year. So it's tough."
Stancil hasn't firmed up his future coaching plans, but is considering several options.
"I haven't made a decision yet (about what's next)," Stancil said. "I've got some options open. I've been talking to colleges and to other high schools."
Prior to being hired at Peachtree Ridge, Stancil was quarterbacks coach at Norcross, as well as head baseball coach his final two seasons. He won two state football titles as a Blue Devils assistant in 2012 and 2013, and played an important role in promoting the program’s players to college programs. He spent 11 years at Norcross.
He coached at Morrow, Northside-Warner Robins and Lithonia before landing at Norcross.
Stancil was a record-breaking quarterback and baseball player at Colquitt County, earning all-state honors twice in both sports. He played college football at Jacksonville State, where he threw for 5,182 yards in his career. He was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
While his tenure at Peachtree Ridge is over, he leaves the program in a good place.
“I am thankful for all that Coach Stancil has contributed to our school culture over the last five years,” Peachtree Ridge athletic director Ryan Lesniak said. “He has been a positive influence for our students and staff and fostered strong relationships with his athletes on and off the field.”
“I want to thank Coach Stancil for his hard work as head football coach over the past five years," Peachtree Ridge principal Jadd Jarusinski said. "He led the Peachtree Ridge football program with class and integrity and has made a tremendous impact on our student-athletes that cannot be measured. Coach Stancil represented Peachtree Ridge and our community well and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Stancil wanted more on-the-field success over his five years at Peachtree Ridge, but is encouraged about the state of the program going forward.
"Wins and losses have not shown the difference we've made with our kids on and off the field," Stancil said. "We've got great character kids."
