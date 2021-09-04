SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge took advantage of a pair of big plays to defeat Discovery 10-0 Friday night.
The win wasn’t pretty or easy, which is just fine with Lions head coach Reggie Stancil.
“Any time you win a game is good,” Stancil said. “We’re a really young team. I have a sophomore quarterback playing and we have only two guys who played on offense last year. We’re excited to win but there’s a lot of things we need to work on.”
The Lions (1-1) took each of their first three possessions to midfield but were unable to advance further into Titan territory. Discovery (0-3), after being hurt by three holding penalties on its first two possessions, also was able to move to midfield midway through the second quarter, but its drive stalled as well.
With under five minutes left in the half, Peachtree Ridge took over on its own 9-yard line after a punt. Alternating runs by Caleb Banks and completions from quarterback Josh Evans to three different receivers, the Lions moved the ball to their own 33 where it faced a third-and-nine. On a rub route along the far sideline, Jeremiah Colbert broke free down the right sideline and Evans completed the pass for a 67-yard touchdown. Eddie Park’s extra point gave Peachtree Ridge a 7-0 lead, which it took into halftime.
In the first half, the Lions totaled 124 yards, 95 through the air. Evans was 7-for-12 passing, totaling 95 yards. Discovery ended the first half with 78 yards. Running back Jacob Davis led the Titans with 46 yards on seven carries.
Kicking off and protecting a one-score lead, Peachtree Ridge surprised the unprepared Titans with an onside kick, which was recovered by the Lions' Jason Onwumere at the Discovery 49.
“We saw something on tape and we worked on this all week in practice. The kids bought into it and executed it perfectly,” Stancil said of the call.
The Lions picked up a first down, via two offsides penalties against the Titans, but then faced a fourth-and four from the 33. However, Evans misfired on a pass for Colbert and Discovery took over on downs.
Discovery once again moved to midfield and faced a third-and-four. However, another holding call helped end the drive. On fourth down, the snap sailed over the head of punter Thiago Terra and was recovered on the Titans’ 11. A sideline warning penalty against Peachtree Ridge moved the ball back to the 26, where the Lions took over.
A roughing the passer penalty by Discovery, moved the ball to the Titans' 9. However the drive stalled and Park connected on a 26-yard field goal to increase the lead to 10-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions drove to the Titans' 36, but an Evans pass intended for Jairus Griffin was intercepted by Discovery’s Qui’sean Mills.
“Our region is really, really stacked,” Stancil said. “And if we want to make the playoffs there are things that we really need to get better at.”
PEACHTREE RIDGE 10, DISCOVERY 0
Discovery 0 0 0 0 — 0
Peachtree Ridge 0 7 3 0 — 10
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Jeremiah Colbert 67 pass from Josh Evans (Eddie Park kick) 1:58
THIRD QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Park 26 FG, 2:15
FOURTH QUARTER
None
