Former Peachtree Ridge hurdler Wilson McClain named an NCAA Division II indoor track and field All-American in the 60-meter hurdles this season.
The Alabama-Huntsville freshman qualified for the NCAA meet in the 60 hurdles with a season-best time of 8.00 seconds, which ranked 12th nationally and first among NCAA Division II freshmen.
