Peachtree Ridge grad Seth Reeves shot 9-under 61 Sunday for a third-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open.
Reeves finished at 17-under 263 (with rounds of 68, 64 and 70 the first three days) for his best finish on the PGA Tour’s feeder tour since a tie for third at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Aug. 30, 2020. He also won the Korn Ferry’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on Aug. 2, 2020.
The 30-year-old, a former college golfer at Georgia Tech, now ranks 19th in the Korn Ferry standings.
