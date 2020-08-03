Peachtree Ridge grad Seth Reeves fired a final-round 64 Sunday to erase an eight-stroke deficit and post his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.
The Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s developmental tour, was previously known as the Web.com Tour (2012-19) and the Nationwide Tour (2003-12) among other names since it began as the Ben Hogan Tour in 1990.
Reeves, a former Georgia Tech All-American who graduated in 2014, finished the tournament at 11-under-par 273. It was the tour’s largest comeback victory since 2010.
“I fist pumped my birdie putt on No. 18 because I thought it secured a top-10 (finish),” Reeves told PGATour.com after his win became official. “I’m just kind of shocked, really.”
Reeves, 29, teed off more than two hours before the final group and made an early bogey on the third hole. He finished the front nine with birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 7 to get back to 6 under.
After making birdie on No. 10 and No. 11, Reeves eagled the par-5, 15th hole to reach 10 under. He then birdied the 18th to take the clubhouse lead.
“I started realizing it was close when I was tied for the lead and the last group only had two holes to play,” Reeves told PGATour.com. “I just was kind of like, ‘Wow, this could actually happen.’”
Ryan Ruffels, the 54-hole leader, had an up-and-down final round that saw him reach 13 under after a birdie on the 10th. He made bogey on No. 11 and No. 13, but regained the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole.
With Reeves on the range preparing for a possible playoff, Ruffels made consecutive bogeys on No. 16 and No. 17 that gave Reeves the outright lead. A lengthy birdie putt by Ruffels on the 18th narrowly missed, giving Reeves his first victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I didn’t think I was going to get it done,” Reeves told PGATour.com. “I decided to come back out here and warm up like normal and was shocked that I had the lead with one hole to be played in the tournament. It went the opposite of how I thought, I’m still shocked.”
Reeves played on the PGA Tour in 2018 — he qualified through the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour finals — and played in 25 tournaments. He made the cut in only 11, and failed to keep his card.
The left-hander got off to a rough start this season with only three made cuts in 11 Korn Ferry tournaments. He ranked 135th on the points list, but jumped 117 spots to No. 18 after his win.
“I finished dead-last two weeks ago. It’s been hard, I’ve been in kind of a dark place with my game and trying to figure out how to play to my abilities,” Reeves told PGATour.com. “When you struggle as much as I have, you have all those doubts. This tells me I can do it. If I can do it once, I can do it again.”
