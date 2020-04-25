Peachtree Ridge grad Nigel Warrior has signed an undrafted rookie free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple media reports Saturday.
Warrior was a three-year starter and four-year contributor at defensive back for Tennessee, finishing his career with 239 tackles. He had the best season of his career in 2019 with 70 tackles and four interceptions, earning first-team All-SEC honors.
The former Daily Post Super Six selection is the son of former NFL defensive back Dale Carter.
