Peachtree Ridge grad Nick Neidert was solid in his second MLB start, against his hometown Atlanta Braves, and his Miami Marlins pulled out a 6-5 win in 10 innings on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old right-hander, a second-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2015, pitched 4 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and allowing three earned runs. He struck out three and walked four.
He exited with a 5-3 lead after giving two runs in the third inning — on a two-run home run by red-hot Ronald Acuña Jr. — and one in the fifth on an RBI single by reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman.
The lead didn’t hold, though, because Acuña hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the seventh.
Neidert made his first start April 8 against the New York Mets, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run. He gave up three hits, struck out three and walked five.
He made his MLB debut last season and made four appearances, all in relief.
