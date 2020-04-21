Peachtree Ridge grad Milz Tatum will play his final season of college basketball closer to home.
The 5-foot-10 guard signed with Reinhardt University after a transfer from Florida College, where he spent the 2019-20 season. He averaged 11 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds as a junior.
After high school, Tatum played at Combine Academy (N.C.) for a post-graduate year, then spent two seasons in junior college basketball at Polk State (Fla.).
