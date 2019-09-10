Peachtree Ridge grad Louise Yu posted the lowest round in the history of the Vanderbilt women’s golf team Tuesday, and her final birdie gave the Commodores the team title at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C.
The junior closed with a final-round 64, and finished as runner-up to teammate Auston Kim in the individual standings. Vandy shot 27-under 837 as a team to edge defending NCAA champion Wake Forest for first place, taking over first when both Kim and Yu birdied the final hole.
Kim won the title with a tournament-record score of 16-under 200 (65-69-66), and Yu finished second at 9-under 207 (72-71-64). Her closing 64 broke the school mark held by five other Vanderbilt players, including Kim in the tourney’s first round.
“We’ve been waiting for a round like this out of Louise,” Vanderbilt head coach Greg Allen said. “We knew she had it in her and she had to get over that hump and get comfortable being under par. She sure seems real comfortable being a lot under par.”
Yu is one of three people in the Vanderbilt program with Gwinnett ties. Associate head coach Emilie (Burger) Meason is a Mill Creek grad, and freshman Tess Davenport also went to Mill Creek.